DENVER — A 58-year-old man is in custody on an aggravated assault charge after allegedly attacking a woman with an ax-like hammer at a light rail station in southeast Denver on Tuesday, police said.

According to an arrest report from the Denver Police Department, James Vernon Galloway was taken into custody after an attack on a woman in the 5200 block of East Yale Circle at the light rail station. He used a steel hammer with a sharp edge on one side that looked like an ax, the report says.

The report says the victim was rushed to Swedish Medical Center after suffering a laceration and several large bruises to her head and a large cut on her pointer finger. She told officers Galloway, unprovoked, hit her several times with the "ax." A witness confirmed the report of the attack to officers and the Regional Transportation District provided photographs of the suspect fleeing.

Police said Galloway fled the area on foot and after a quick search of the area turned up nothing, officers were later asked to check the Southmoor station in the 3700 block of South Monaco Street. They were provided a description of Galloway as a white man in his 50s with crooked teeth, a medium length beard and lots of clothing - he was also described as homeless, the report said.

An officer checking the station out found a man matching that description at the station walking down the steps of a Regional Transportation District bus, the report said. The officer and two others took Galloway and, after checking his backpack, found a steel hammer with a sharp edge on the back that looked like an ax, according to the arrest report.