One dead, two injured after late-night chase turns into a shooting at church. The victims' and suspect's names have not yet been released.

WINONA, Texas — Smith County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting at Starville Methodist Church on FM 16 in Winona that left the church's pastor dead, and several others injured. Neither the suspect or the victims have been named.

The suspect, who had been involved in a vehicle chase the night previously, had hidden from police in the church overnight.

Early Sunday morning, when the pastor opened a stall in the bathroom, the suspect confronted him.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, the pastor of Starville Methodist was armed and brandished the weapon at the suspect and asked him to leave. But the suspect disarmed the pastor and then shot, killing him.

The suspect then stole the pastor's car but was later apprehended and arrested in Harrison County. The suspect is reported to have a gunshot wound to their hand and is being treated at Tyler hospital.

Two other victims have been reported, one with injuries from a fall and another with gunshot wounds requiring surgery. Both their conditions are unknown.

Smith says the suspect will be charged with capital murder.

The suspect had been involved in a vehicle chase the night before at 7:30 p.m. the sheriff's office said. The suspect was in a dark Volkswagen Beetle and had brandished a shotgun through the window but later left the car due to a tire blowout and escaped on foot.

The initial reason for the vehicle chase is unknown.

Both the Department of Public Safety and the sheriff's office were involved, and a manhunt proceeded through the evening that included officers, canines and drones. The suspect was not found that evening.

An officer was stationed near the church until 10:30 p.m.

Smith believes the suspect took shelter in the church sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m., when the shooting took place.

Governor Greg Abbott also confirmed the death and injuries in a press release.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” Abbott said. “I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

This is the scene outside of Starrville Methodist church in Winona where the Smith county sheriffs office says a shooting took place. There are injuries but it’s unknown how many rn. Waiting to speak to the sheriff for more info @kytxcbs19 pic.twitter.com/NFfeRT4aBo — Matt Lackritz (@MattLackritz) January 3, 2021