LITTLETON — A woman was grabbed from behind and pulled off a trail in South Platte Park near Reynolds Landing Wednesday morning, according to a release from Littleton Police.

The woman was walking alone with her dog in the wooded area just after 8:30 a.m. when the attack happened, police said. She was able to free herself and escape.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

With the help of several witnesses, the suspect was taken into custody by officers who responded to the call.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine which criminal charges will be filed.

