Suspect in custody after man killed in Arvada

Police were conducting a death investigation early Thursday in the 4800 block of Flower Court.

ARVADA, Colo. — One person is in custody after a man was killed overnight in Arvada, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to conduct a death investigation in the 4800 block of Flower Court at about 2:30 a.m., according to a tweet from the department.

The sheriff's office said the death is being investigated as a homicide and that the victim was an adult male. There is no ongoing threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

No additional details on the circumstances surrounding the death have been released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.