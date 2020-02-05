Suspect in 'grave' condition after officer-involved shooting on Colfax Friday night

The shooting happened near Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — A suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on Colfax Friday night, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Colfax Avenue. That is near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

None of the officers involved were injured, DPD said in a tweet.

They said the suspect was brought to the hospital in "grave" condition.

It started when Joseph Montoya, division chief of investigations for DPD said officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically. After officers spoke to one of the passengers in the vehicle, Montoya said the driver fled.

DPD's helicopter, which Montoya said was already in the area, located the vehicle in a parking lot and officers responded to its location.

When officers got to the car, one of the occupants took off running, Montoya said. While officers were chasing the suspect on foot, Montoya said an officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

Montoya was not able to say whether the suspect shot at officers or had a weapon.

The identity of the suspect and the officers involved have also not been released.