DENVER — An officer-involved shooting in Denver's Montbello neighborhood Tuesday night stemmed from an active domestic violence call, Denver Deputy Chief Barb Archer said.

Just after 8 p.m., police received a call from a woman the 13900 block of East Randolph Place who said a man inside the residence was threatening her with a gun, Archer said. That’s near the south side of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man with a gun. A confrontation ensued, according to Archer, and officers ended up shooting the suspect several times.

The suspect was taken to Denver Health and is in surgery with injuries police described as survivable. He has since been identified as Juan Sanchez Jimenez.

The 26-year-old is being held for investigation of first-degree assault and felony menacing.

Archer said the woman who made the initial call to police is safe.

One officer was taken to the hospital with an injury that was not from a gunshot wound, DPD said.