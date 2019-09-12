LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The suspect in a murder at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Lakewood in November has been charged with first-degree murder, according to an update Monday from the Jefferson County District Attorney.

Israel Becerril-Rodiguez, 47, was arrested in Nevada and extradited to Colorado to face the charges, the DA said.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven at 1107 S. Sheridan Blvd. on Nov. 4 to respond to reports of a man shot to death.

Police later identified the victim as 28-year-old Jesus Arambula-Terrones of Denver.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses said Becerril-Rodriguez was acquainted with the victim and that he, Becerril-Rodriguez, was involved with Terrones’s ex-wife.

Becerril-Rodiguez was charged with:

First-degree murder – after deliberation

Two violent crime counts, which are sentence enhancers

Becerril-Rodiguez is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2020.

