DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors are asking a judge to order a new mental evaluation for a man accused of killing three people in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado.

The request comes with Robert Dear set to appear in U.S. District Court in Denver on Friday on new charges related to the 2015 Colorado Springs shooting.

Federal prosecutors are pursuing the new case against Dear after his murder case in Colorado state court stalled due to a ruling that he is incompetent to stand trial there.

The new charges include using a firearm in a crime that resulted in death and blocking access to clinic entrances.

