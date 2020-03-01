SHERIDAN, Colo — Sheridan Police Chief Mark Campbell on Thursday said an arrest was made in the death of a 31-year-old mother after her body was discovered Dec. 1 at an extended-stay hotel in Sheridan.

Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed, 44, was arrested in Houston on Jan. 2. Campbell said Houston police and U.S. Marshals apprehended him after actively looking for him for a few weeks.

Officers responded to the InTown Suites located at 2900 W. Hampden Ave. just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 1. They found the body of 31-year-old Chelsea Anne Snider in a room there.

A family member of Snider said she had known Abed for more than a year.

Sheridan Police had two detectives in Houston a few weeks ago, Campbell said.

Authorities will work out extradition with law enforcement and district attorneys in Colorado and in Houston, he said.

