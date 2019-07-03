LAKEWOOD, Colorado — A man suspected of robbing four banks in Arvada and Lakewood has officially been charged with the crimes.

Police said 36-year-old Brandon Wayne York, who was dubbed the "Pom Pom Bandit" by the FBI because of the pom pom on the top of his hat, is suspected of robbing a Chase Bank in Arvada on Feb. 15, a FirstBank in Lakewood on Feb. 19, and another FirstBank in Lakewood on Feb. 22. In each case, police said the suspect used a note and took off on foot.

York was charged with four counts of robbery and two counts of theft on Wednesday.

According to a release, another man is suspected of being with York during the last robbery.

That suspect was identified as Richard Perdue, 53.

Perdue was charged with one count of Robbery and Theft for that crime.

Both men were arrested by Lakewood police, working with the FBI Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, on Feb. 27, 2019.

According to an arrest affidavit, the total losses to the four banks was over $18,000.

They each have a preliminary hearing set for March 26 at 3:00. York is being held at the Jefferson County jail on $100,000 bond and Perdue is being held on $20,000 bond.

