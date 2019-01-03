LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Lakewood police and the FBI have arrested a man suspected of robbing four banks in Arvada and Lakewood.

Police said 36-year-old Brandon Wayne York, who was dubbed the "Pom Pom Bandit" by the FBI because of the pom pom on the top of his hat, robbed a Chase Bank in Arvada on Feb. 15, a FirstBank in Lakewood on Feb. 19, and another FirstBank in Lakewood on Feb. 22. In each case, he used a note and took off on foot.

Lakewood Police Department

According to a release, the last of the robberies happened on Wednesday afternoon. York allegedly robbed a FirstBank on Union Boulevard in Lakewood, again using a note. Investigators were able to identify him and took him into custody soon after that.

York is being held at the Jefferson County jail. According to jail records, he is being held on $100,000 bond and is due in court on March 6.

