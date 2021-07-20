x
Crime

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting, Aurora Police say

A domestic violence suspect was shot and taken to the hospital after opening fire on officers, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving police Tuesday afternoon, Aurora Police Department said.

Police tweeted at 1 p.m. that a suspect shot at officers who responded to a reported domestic violence incident on the 2300 block of South Xanadu Way.

Officers shot back at the suspect, who was hit and taken to hospital, according to police.

Police said that no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

