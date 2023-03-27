Domestic violence suspect is struck, killed by truck while fleeing from police

Greeley police said a suspect was punching and kicking a woman before retrieving several knives.

GREELEY, Colo. — A 31-year-old man accused of assaulting his partner was struck and killed by a commercial truck on Highway 34 while fleeing from police Wednesday night, Greeley Police said.

According to a press release from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment in the 5500 block of 29th Street just after midnight Wednesday. The caller reported that a man was assaulting the victim by punching and kicking her.

Police said the suspect then retrieved multiple knives and continued to assault the 44-year-old victim. The suspect and victim were in an intimate relationship prior to the assault, GPD said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with several severe injuries, including deep lacerations, but is expected to survive, police said.

Multiple officers, firefighters, and medics responded to the scene, but the suspect had fled the scene in his vehicle prior to their arrival.

Other officers in the area began searching for the suspect and his vehicle. A short time later, officers saw him driving back towards the area, in the 4900 block of 29th Street. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but he fled in his vehicle.

Approximately two blocks after officers initiated the traffic stop on the suspect, he turned into a dead-end in the 5100 block of 29th Street. He then exited his vehicle and continued to flee on foot.

Police said the suspect climbed a fence and then attempted to cross Highway 34 and as he was crossing the freeway, he was struck by a large commercial truck driving in the westbound lanes. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

Police said the truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, drugs, alcohol, or speed do not appear to be contributing factors in the vehicle accident, GPD said.

Due to the seriousness of both crime scenes, several specialized Greeley police units were activated to assist with the investigation.

The Greeley Police Traffic Unit will be the lead investigators for the accident scene. The Investigations Unit will be the lead for the original assault scene. The Major Crime Field Evidence Technicians were also utilized at both scenes.

The identity of the suspect will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner.

Police said that if anyone has any information about this case and has not been interviewed by officers, they should contact GPD Detective Burroughs at 970-350-9549 or Officer Medhurst at 970-351-5369.