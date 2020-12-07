Suspect killed in shooting with El Paso County deputies, CSP troopers

The shooting took place inside an occupied home in Monument after the suspect crashed a vehicle during a chase and ran away.

MONUMENT, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting involving El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) inside an occupied Monument home Saturday evening.

CSP said troopers responded around 5 p.m. to a menacing call for service on southbound I-25 near Larkspur, and tried to stop the suspect vehicle near Monument.

The suspect exited the highway at exit 163 and crashed into a guardrail, according to CSP.

The suspect unsuccessfully tried to steal another vehicle, pointed his gun at approaching troopers and deputies, then ran through a field and into an occupied home, CSP said.

According to CSP, the suspect entered an home, the occupants safely escaped and troopers and deputies entered the residence.

The suspect fired at least one gunshot at authorities, followed by one deputy and one trooper each responding with at least one gunshot each, killing the suspect, CSP said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and CSP did not release any information about the his identity.

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to CSP.

The home is located on the 20000 block of Doewood Drive, which is about 4 miles North of downtown Monument.



Colorado Springs Police Department is taking over the deadly force investigation, and three troopers and one deputy are on administrative leave pending the result.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office will investigate the original call and crash.