Suspect killed in deputy shooting in Weld County

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a disturbance that ended in the shooting Saturday in the Ft. Lupton area, authorities said.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) and other agencies responded to a disturbance that ended in officers shooting and killing a suspect Saturday morning in the Ft. Lupton area, according to the WCSO.

The agencies responded at 8:43 a.m. to a call of a disturbance with weapons at a subdivision called Aristocrat Ranchettes, northeast of Ft. Lupton, a WCSO spokesman said.

The agencies made contact with the suspect, shots were fired, and the suspect was killed, the spokesman said.

Information was not available yet on the suspect or on the details of the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

