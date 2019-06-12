SHERIDAN, Colorado — Sheridan Police are asking for the public's help finding the main suspect accused in the death of a 31-year-old mother after her body was discovered at an extended stay hotel in Sheridan Sunday morning.

The police department said the suspect, who was previously identified as a person of interest, is 44-year-old Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed.

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet, 11 inches and 160 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair with some balding.

Abed is known to drive a 2011 silver Dodge Grand Caravan with Colorado plate VOR-925, according to police.

On Dec. 1, police responded to an extended stay hotel at 2900 W. Hampden Ave. in Sheridan. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a woman dead inside a room at the hotel.

Her death was determined to be a homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information about Abed should contact the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.

