Suspect and officer injured in exchange of gunfire in Lakewood, police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo — A robbery suspect and an officer were both injured in an exchange of gunfire in Lakewood on Monday afternoon, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Alameda Avenue and Owens Street.

Multiple Lakewood Police officers were responding to a report that two women had robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in the 400 block of South Oak Street, police said. Several items were taken, but police did not say what those items were.

The mail carrier was able to get to a neighbor's house and call 911 and was not injured, according to police.

Responding officers found one of the suspects at a Grease Monkey about a block away, police said. That suspect fired shots toward the officers. Several of the officers returned fire, hitting one of the suspects, police said.

Police said the suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital. There's no word on her current condition.

The officer who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police are searching for the second suspect in the robbery. Lakewood Police only provided a vague description of that suspect that included she was wearing all black clothing.

Jeffco Public Schools said four schools in the area are on secure status due to the law enforcement activity. They are:

Glennon Heights Elementary School

Green Mountain Elementary School

Dennison Elementary School

Fletcher Miller School

The district said they have notified families of the secure status and will provide updates on a controlled release once law enforcement provides further instructions.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

