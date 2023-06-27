Suspect pleads guilty in hit-and-run that injured 2 bicyclists

The crash happened June 19, 2022 on Highway 40 between Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A driver accused of hitting two bicyclists, seriously injuring one, in Jefferson County last year has pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with the case.

> The video above aired June 23, 2022

Haley Mill, 39, pleaded guilty in May to one count of vehicular assault and one count of first-degree assault. Other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.

Mill was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for the assault charge and three years in prison for the vehicular assault charge, the documents say.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. June 19, 2022 on Highway 40 between Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70, also known as the El Rancho area, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a driver pass a group of bicyclists before intentionally hitting two cyclists with another group who were traveling east on Highway 40, JCSO said at the time.

One of the bicyclists, identified by her daughter as 61-year-old Lisa Ludwig, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second bicyclist who was also hit did not require hospitalization.

Immediately after, witnesses reported the driver sped through the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, seemingly to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from the vehicle. The suspect vehicle then went east on I-70.

Investigators said at the time they were not aware of any actions that could have provoked the driver.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information on the suspect. Mill was arrested later that week.