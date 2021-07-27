Suspect in officer shooting who said he 'hoped the police would kill him' pleads guilty

Alfredo Vallejos was charged in the incident near 3rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in April 2019.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man involved in a Lakewood Police Department (LPD) shooting after reports that he was threatening people with a large knife pleaded guilty this month in the case.

Alfredo Vallejos, 49, pleaded guilty July 16 to first-degree assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office. Other charges were dismissed.

Vallejos is set to be sentenced Thursday.

The incident happened April 29, 2019, when LDP officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue and Harlan Street because of reports that someone was threatening cars and people with a large knife, according to a review by the District Attorney's Office.

When police arrived on scene, they saw Vallejos carrying a 6-inch to 8-inch butcher knife. Officers demanded he drop the knife, the report says.

Instead, Vallejos ran through someone's backyard and toward Sheridan Boulevard. Officer chased him, deploying Tasers four times, according to the report. The report says the Tasers had no effect on Vallejos.

LPD officers Tracey Lee and Joshua Guerra caught up with Vallejos near 3rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, at which point the report says Vallejos turned toward Lee and took two steps toward him while yelling "shoot me!"

"Once he pointed the blade towards Lee and took those hard steps towards him, I thought he was going to stab Agent Lee," Guerra is quoted as saying in the report.

Both Lee and Guerra fired their weapons at Vallejos "practically simultaneously," according to the report.

Vallejos was shot six times: three times in the abdomen, once in the wrist, once in the upper back/shoulder and once in the thigh.

During an interview in the hospital, the report says Vallejos told police he was sober at the time and he had "hoped the police would kill him."

The two officers who shot Vallejos were not charged after the District Attorney's Office found that the shooting was justified.

