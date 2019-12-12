FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins man accused of starting the Skyline Fire near Horsetooth Reservoir "out of rage and resentment" in September pleaded guilty and granted a deferred service as well as community service and probation on Monday.

Robert McGehee, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson, a Class 4 felony, and criminal mischief, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Investigators said McGehee lit a patch of grass on fire in the Reservoir Ridge Natural Area on Sept. 5 following a fight with his mother. McGehee's mother told Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies her son was frustrated about a recent breakup.

McGehee admitted to deputies he lit dry grass on fire "out of rage and resentment," but minutes later took off his shirt in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

