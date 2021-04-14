Man sentenced to 4 years following arrest in 2002 sex assault

Brent Bloomquist pleaded guilty in January following his arrest last July in connection with the cold case.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man arrested last summer in connection with a 2002 sex assault in Arvada after he was linked to the crime through genetic genealogy was sentenced this week to four years in community corrections, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Brent Bloomquist pleaded guilty in January to kidnapping and attempted sexual assault -- both felonies -- in the nearly two-decade-old attack.

In May 2002, the victim was walking home at night when she was grabbed and forced up against a fence, according to the Arvada Police Department (APD). The assault occurred near 80th Avenue and Hoyt Way, which is between Wadsworth Boulevard and Kipling Parkway.

The victim reported the assault to police, and DNA evidence was collected from the scene, police said at the time of the arrest.

Arvada Police detectives partnered with United Data Connect (UDC) to develop a familial DNA profile that eventually led investigators to Bloomquist, APD said.

APD credited Detective Michael Roemer for obtaining a "John Doe" warrant so the case wouldn't be lost based on the statute of limitations.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has partnered with UDC to focus on solving 10 cold cases. Through the partnership, Crime Stoppers is funding the cost associated with using UDC, which specializes in genetic genealogy.

Half of the cases have been cracked, according to Crime Stoppers. One of the most recent cases includes the 1981 killing of Sylvia Quayle in Cherry Hills Village.