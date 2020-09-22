x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Man sentenced to 14 years for shooting in Walmart parking lot

Kile Chaca, 22, was sentenced in the August 2019 shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident, the district attorney's office said.
Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Kile Joshua Chaca, 22, was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for shooting a man in a Walmart parking lot in Lakewood in August 2019.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday in Jefferson County District Court to 14 years in prison for a shooting last year in a Walmart parking lot in Lakewood, according to the district attorney's office

Kile Joshua Chaca, 22, was convicted in August of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

His five-day trial was the first felony trial held in Jefferson County since the lifting of some COVID-19 court restrictions, according to a press release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 2019, outside the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard and West 4th Avenue.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Lakewood Walmart

A Lakewood Police Department (LPD) agent who was on patrol at the Walmart heard gunshots and found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, the release says. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and was later taken into custody, according to police.

An investigation found that Chaca and the 33-year-old victim had gotten into a road rage incident in the parking lot. They were arguing when Chaca pulled out a gun and shot the victim five times, the release says.

The Walmart at 4th and Wadsworth was the site of another shooting last week when a suspect, identified as Matthew Paul, 46, of Denver, fatally shot a man in the parking lot. After he attempted a carjacking and fired shots at homes and a police vehicle, Paul was shot and killed by officers, police said.

RELATED: Suspect in Lakewood Walmart shooting has been arrested 38 times since 1992

RELATED: Suspect arrested in multiple sex assaults in Jefferson County

RELATED: Man found guilty in fatal stabbing at West Colfax motel

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS