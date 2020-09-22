Man sentenced to 14 years for shooting in Walmart parking lot

Kile Chaca, 22, was sentenced in the August 2019 shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident, the district attorney's office said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday in Jefferson County District Court to 14 years in prison for a shooting last year in a Walmart parking lot in Lakewood, according to the district attorney's office

Kile Joshua Chaca, 22, was convicted in August of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

His five-day trial was the first felony trial held in Jefferson County since the lifting of some COVID-19 court restrictions, according to a press release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 2019, outside the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard and West 4th Avenue.

A Lakewood Police Department (LPD) agent who was on patrol at the Walmart heard gunshots and found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, the release says. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and was later taken into custody, according to police.

An investigation found that Chaca and the 33-year-old victim had gotten into a road rage incident in the parking lot. They were arguing when Chaca pulled out a gun and shot the victim five times, the release says.

The Walmart at 4th and Wadsworth was the site of another shooting last week when a suspect, identified as Matthew Paul, 46, of Denver, fatally shot a man in the parking lot. After he attempted a carjacking and fired shots at homes and a police vehicle, Paul was shot and killed by officers, police said.