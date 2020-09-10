Suspect identified in September stabbing death on Auraria campus

Denver Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Alan Stapleton Jr. contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has identified a 37-year-old man as a suspect in a stabbing death on the Auraria campus on Sept. 8.

Gregory Alan Stapleton Jr. is wanted for first-degree murder in the stabbing that happened at the St. Elizabeth’s church on the campus. Witnesses told police there was an argument between the victim and another person. Police said the argument escalated, and then the man was stabbed.

Stapleton is known to be transient and living in the the metro Denver area, DPD said.

DPD also said Stapleton should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers can be contacted via 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.