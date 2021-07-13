Police arrest barricaded suspect, investigate suspicious device

Aurora Police said a suspicious device was made safe after a suspect, who shot at officers, was arrested on felony charges.

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was lifted after a SWAT situation and a suspicious device Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police tweeted at 4:28 a.m. that officers and SWAT members were attempting to arrest a suspect on felony charges at 4283 S. Salida Way who had shot at them several times.

At 5 a.m., police said the the suspect had been taken into custody and lifted the shelter in place.

However, another shelter in place was issued two minutes later after officers discovered a suspicious device inside the home, according to police.

At 5:42 a.m., police said the suspicious device was rendered safe and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

The device was not real, but made to look like a real explosive device, police said.

UPDATE: The device has been examined by the Arapahoe County SO Bomb Squad and was determined to be a hoax device, meaning it was not real although made to look like a device. The image is of actual device. pic.twitter.com/6pJTAjv1RT — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 13, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

