Suspect wanted after shooting at same home twice, police pursuit

Commerce City Police said a suspect escaped after running away following a pursuit that ended in the 10500 block of Peoria Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City Police said a suspect is wanted after shooting at the same home twice and leading police on a pursuit Friday.

Police said the first call came in around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired at a residence in the 6900 block of E. 75th St. That's right off of Hwy. 2 where it intersects with Oneida Street.

Sometime later, the suspect returned and fired more gunshots at the same residence, according to police.

While officers were on scene for the second shooting, the 911 caller said she saw the suspect vehicle in the area.

The driver drove away when he saw officers approaching and led them on a pursuit that ended in the 10500 block of Peoria Street, police said. That's near the intersection of Hwy. 2 and Hwy. 44.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken into custody, while the man who was driving ran away. Adams County Sheriff's Office K9s were called in to assist but authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

More stories involving Commerce City Police:

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.