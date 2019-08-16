DENVER — Denver Police officers are investigating the scene at West Colfax Avenue and North Perry Street, where an officer-involved shooting took place Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on an unrelated call at about 11:30 p.m. In the parking lot, officers noticed an SUV that was determined to be a vehicle of interest, according to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas.

Two people were inside the vehicle as officers approached. A female got out and ran from the scene. Police chased the female who stopped to fire shots at the officers, Chief Thomas told the media during a briefing.

According to Chief Thomas, officers returned fire, striking the suspect and causing serious injuries.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, her condition is unknown at this time. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Chief Thomas.

Police closed down the area from Newton Street to Quitman Street and from 14th to 16th Avenues as part of the investigation. Chief Thomas expected the scene to remain active until the "early morning hours" on Friday.

Chief Thomas told the media that Aurora Police has been contacted to help investigate the circumstances around the officer-involved shooting, citing protocol.

According to Chief Thomas, officers took a second party into custody at the scene.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

