1 injured after shooting involving Aurora Police officers

Aurora Police responded to the area of 400 North Oswego Street for a homicide suspect reported inside of a home on Monday evening.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting involving officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD), according to police.

APD tweeted about a SWAT situation just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers were in the area of 400 North Oswego Street, responding to a call about a suspect wanted for homicide inside a home in the area, police tweeted. That's in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Police issued a reverse 911 to the neighborhood, asking the public to stay inside, APD said.

Police attempted to contact the suspect inside the home, using a crisis negotiation team, police tweeted.

At about 9:42 p.m., police tweeted that multiple shots had been fired from inside the house and no officers had been injured.

Police resumed negotiations with the suspect after the shots were fired, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., APD tweeted that shots had been fired by officers and a male had been transported to the hospital.

The 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has responded and will be leading the investigation into the shooting, according to APD.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

