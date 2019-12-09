DENVER — A man who was shot during a confrontation with Denver police officers in the Lower Highlands neighborhood on Aug. 31 has died, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME).

A release from OME said the office was informed of the death of 37-year-old Juan Macias at Denver Health Tuesday afternoon. An autopsy revealed he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened in the area of 15th and Central streets at around 11 p.m. after two women called police and said they were being followed by an unknown man with a gun, police said.

Macias was later found, and he provided his name and ID to officers, police said. Officers conducted a routine warrant check.

Macias then pulled out a gun, according to police, and fired at least one round at an officer. That officer took cover, and another officer fired at Macias, hitting him, police said. Macias was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were hurt.

The Denver Police Department, the Denver District Attorney's Office, the Aurora Police Department and the Office of the Independent Monitor are investigating the incident, police said.

The two officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of their investigation.

