LA SALLE, Colo. — An LaSalle Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting and killing a suspect while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of Highway 85 and County Road 394 in unincorporated Weld County.

The suspect who was killed was identified Thursday morning as 20-year-old Seth Mallard. The Weld County Coroner has not yet said how he died.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, Mallard has previously been convicted of criminal trespass from a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft, for which he served jail time.

Mallard's most recent arrest was in Denver back in September.

Investigators have not publicly identified the officer who was in the shooting That officer was not injured and has been placed on paid administrative leave, the release says.

Investigators are looking for any information that will further this investigation. If anyone in the community has any information call Commander Roy Smith with the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9678 or Sergeant Ben Endreson with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2870.

This isn't the first shooting an officer with the LaSalle Police Department has been involved in over the past 30 days. An unidentified officer with the department fired their gun during a police chase involving an off-duty Adams County deputy.

The deputy passed away two days after the Jan. 16 shooting.

That shooting remains under investigation and details remain scarce.

