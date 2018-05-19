PUEBLO COUNTY - A suspect wanted on felony charges was shot and killed Saturday morning after pulling a gun on deputies, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the area of Acoma Road and 32 3/4 Lane at about 9 a.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle, 9NEWS sister station KOAA-TV reports.

Responding deputies learned that one of the people inside the vehicle was wanted on felony warrants, and when deputies attempted to make an arrest, that person pulled a gun out.

Shots were fired, and the suspect was hit and killed, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were injured.

A second person inside the vehicle is being questioned by law enforcement, and was not injured.

A critical incident team is at the scene investigating.

The sheriff’s office says residents in the neighborhood can expect to see increased law enforcement throughout the day.

© 2018 KUSA