No deputies were injured after a suspect backed his car into a deputy’s vehicle and then hit another patrol car while fleeing law enforcement on Lookout Mountain Monday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mark Techmeyer said the incident started when a deputy was dispatched to Lookout Mountain at around 10 a.m. when a homeowner told police shots were being fired toward his house.

When the deputy arrived, Techmeyer said he spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When the deputy got out of his patrol vehicle to approach the suspect, Techmeyer said the suspect backed into the deputy’s car and fled down the mountain.

That’s when the suspect hit another deputy’s vehicle, according to Techmeyer.

The sheriff’s office started to pursue the suspect but called it off due to the heavy traffic in the area.

When investigators ran the suspect’s license plates, they learned the vehicle was stolen.

No suspect information was immediately available.

