CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Hills Village police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who they say was involved in a burglary and sexual assault on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m.

The crime occurred in the northeast area of Cherry Hills Village, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or African-American male approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He has dark, curly hair, was unshaven and was last seen wearing a tan coat with a red hoodie, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cherry Hills Village PD at 720-305-9831.

Police said they are not releasing additional information at this time.

