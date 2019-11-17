AURORA, Colo. — Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning, and authorities are looking for a suspect.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of South Uvalda Street about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said one person suffered a gunshot wound and another person had unspecified injuries. The injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, and both victims were transported to a hospital.

The incident was isolated, and police said there was no threat to the public.

Authorities said they have identified a suspect and are looking for that person.

