BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A suspect is in custody and awaiting formal charges after a death investigation Friday in Broomfield by police.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, officers investigated an incident in the 100 block of Agate Way late Friday morning and took a suspect into custody.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office is the agency that will formally charge the unidentified suspect. Law enforcement said the family of the victim has asked for privacy.

