CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — The lone armed man believed to be responsible for an hours-long standoff in Cheyenne Wells was taken to the hospital after authorities entered his home late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office received a report of a gunshot through a neighboring home. The Sheriff responded to investigate, and at 8:43 a.m. encountered the suspect, who was armed and fired at least one shot, according to a news release.

The suspect remained inside the residence for hours which prompted a code red alert to be sent out to residents urging them to shelter in place.

Finally, at about 4:30 p.m., law enforcement entered the man's home and found him unresponsive, but alive, the release says. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

It's unclear how the man was injured. No other injuries to members of the public or law enforcement were reported.

All shelter in places orders were lifted.

