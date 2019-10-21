DENVER — Denver Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of 8th Avenue and Zuni Street on Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect is being transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and no officers suffered injuries.

Authorities are advising to expect a large police presence in the area and are reporting 8th Avenue is closed from Zuni Street to Wyandot Street. Drivers can exit I-25 but cannot go southbound on Zuni Street.

Police say to avoid the area and consider the alternate routes advised.

An investigation is ongoing.

9NEWS will continue to update this developing story as more details become available.