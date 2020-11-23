x
Man arrested after officers say he tried to blow up vehicle outside Denver Police station

Police said he tried to ignite fuel with a flare gun, but was unsuccessful.
Credit: KUSA
The Denver Police station located at 1566 N Washington St.

DENVER — A man has been arrested after he was accused of trying to blow up a vehicle outside a Denver Police station Sunday evening.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD) the man pulled up to the west entrance of the District 6 station at 1566 N. Washington St. at 5:13 p.m.

He then got out of the vehicle, which had fuel inside, and fired a flare gun into it, DPD said.

He was not successful in blowing up the vehicle, DPD said, and he was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment and attempted arson. His name has not been released.

The department's bomb squad responded to make sure the vehicle was safe, according to DPD.

