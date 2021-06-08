Mom suspected of killing boy found dead near Nevada hiking trail seen in Colorado

Las Vegas authorities could not initially indentify the boy who was found dead near a trail on May 28.

LAS VEGAS — A California woman who is a suspect in the death of her 7-year-old son was last seen in the Denver area, according to a Facebook post from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Police are looking for 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez in connection with the death of her son Liam Husted, the post says.

Hikers found the boy's body on May 28 off a trail in Mountain Springs off State Route 160 between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump. Authorities could not initially identify the boy, and several days after he was found released artist renderings of him and offered a $10,000 reward.

Rodriguez, who is from San Jose, California, was last seen on May 31 at a Denver-area hotel. She was seen driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber with California license plate 6WLH211 in Colorado, the Facebook post says.

Police also released a photo of her vehicle but it's difficult to make out the make or model.

She's now wanted on a murder warrant. Authorities have not said how the boy died. Anyone who's seen Rodriguez or the vehicle should call the LVMPD homicide section at (702) 828-3521.

