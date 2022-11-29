Suspect wanted in fatal Greeley shooting

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34.

GREELEY, Colo. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 11000-block of Highway 34. As police were going to the scene, they got another call from someone saying their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital.

The victim was dropped off at the hospital by someone who left before officers arrived there, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Police identified a suspect as Julieanne Degraff, 20. Police said she is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder. She also has other warrants unrelated to this investigation, police said.

Degraff was last seen in a white 1990s single-cab Ford pickup.

Police said anyone who sees Degraff should not approach her, and should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.

