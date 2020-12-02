DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two unlawful sexual contacts that happened on the Regional Transportation District's (RTD) A Line.

According to police, the first incident happened on Feb. 5 between 12:10 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. and the second happened on Feb. 7 at approximately 12 p.m.

DPD is also seeking any additional victims who may have been assaulted by this suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.



From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.



