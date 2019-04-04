The Adams County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a suspect who assaulted a deputy who was trying to arrest him.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was trying to pull the suspect over for a traffic violation at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect pulled into the Foxridge Farm mobile home park at 26900 E. Colfax Ave. east of Aurora.

The suspect then stopped his car and got out, but the deputy caught up with him and put him in handcuffs. That's when the suspect struck the deputy and ran away, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was not seriously injured.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area for the suspect with K-9s and a drone. The perimeter has since been lifted, but deputies said they believe they have identified him and plan to release a photo of him as soon as they have one. They haven't released his name.

He's described as a Hispanic male in his late teens, 5 feet 3 inches tall and wearing a black T-shirt and black Adidas pants.

Deputies are asking anyone who sees a man in handcuffs to call 911.

