Suspected child pornographer arrested, police believe there may be more victims

Andrew Wilson, 70, was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, according to Lakewood Police.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department said a suspected child pornographer was arrested after officers seized evidence on Tuesday.

Police said officers discovered several hard drives and other evidence while executing a search warrant at a home on the 1300 block of Otis Street.

Andrew Wilson, 70, was arrested at the home on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, according to police.

He is being held on a $2 million dollar bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

Investigators believe there may be more victims in the case, and anyone with information is asked to call 303-763-6800.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

