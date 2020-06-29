Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into apartment

South Metro Fire Rescue said no one was injured in the incident.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — A suspected drunk driver has been arrested after driving into an apartment in unincorporated Arapahoe County on Sunday evening.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said they were called to a report of a vehicle into a building on East Harvard Avenue just before 6 p.m.

They found that a vehicle had driven into an apartment in the Ivy Crossing apartment complex.

Neither the driver nor any residents of the complex were injured. The people living in the apartment were in the process of moving out, SMFR said.

SMFR said its Tech Rescue Team was called in to stabilize the building.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Colorado State Patrol.