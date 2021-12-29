Cheesman Park condo building manager: Shooter was dressed as officer when he entered condo building, killed resident

A security guard cooperated with the shooter's demands, which likely saved her life, the building manager said.

DENVER — The man who police say killed five people in a shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood Monday was dressed as a police officer when he forced himself into a Cheesman Park condo and killed one of his victims, the building manager said.

Michael Swinyard, 67, was the third person killed in the Monday evening shooting spree. The suspect shot and killed five people in four different locations before he was killed by a Lakewood Police agent, authorities said. Two other people, including the agent, were injured in the shooting spree.

Swinyard was killed inside his condo at One Cheesman Place, just north of Cheesman Park in Denver. According to a letter from the building manager to residents, the suspect was impersonating a police officer by wearing tactical gear with a police logo and badge. He was carrying a rifle when he entered the building lobby.

The building security guard cooperated with the shooter's demands and escorted him to Swinyard's floor, according to the letter. The building manager said her cooperation is "likely what kept her alive."

The shooter then forced himself into the condo and shot Swinyard. The guard escaped to another unit and called 911, and the shooter forced his way out of the locked lobby, the building manager said.

After the shooting, Denver Police got a description of the suspect's van, according to the department. Officers spotted the van and began to chase it as the suspect drove south on Zuni Street. The chase stopped at a dead end near the intersection with West 13th Avenue. One officer fired at the suspect, and the suspect also fired, disabling the officer's car. The suspect then drove away, heading toward Lakewood on Interstate 25, police said.