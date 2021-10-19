Police: Suspected window peeper shoots at group who confronted him

Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of South Shields Street and West Stuart Street.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A suspected window peeper shot at a group of people who confronted him in Fort Collins Monday night, according to Fort Collins police.

Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Heritage Circle, which is in the area of South Shields Street and West Stuart Street. Someone called 911 and said a man was up in a tree, looking into the window of a home, according to police. When a group of people confronted him, he rode away on a dark blue bicycle, according to police.

The suspect fired multiple rounds from a gun at the group while riding away, according to police.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting. There was some minor property damage, according to police.

“Window peeping is a crime that routinely escalates into more dangerous offenses, and that is evident in this case with the suspect’s disregard for human life," Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Tim Doran said in a release. "Our investigators are following every lead possible to identify this suspect."

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone who has information that may help the investigation and has not yet spoken to officers to call Detective David Guy at 970-416-2026.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.