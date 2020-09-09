4 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of teen at Wheat Ridge park

A fifth suspect, who is a juvenile, was arrested days after the April shooting of 17-year-old Nimijah Pimentel.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested early Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Wheat Ridge park in April.

Detectives from Wheat Ridge Police (WRPD) and SWAT teams from several different departments arrested Estaban Lucero 19, Sincere Trujillo,18, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl.

They were all wanted for the shooting of 17-year-old Nimijah Pimentel on April 13 at Panorama Park. WRPD said in April that Pimentel was shot near 35th Avenue and Fenton Street but drove to West 33rd Avenue and Chase Street where he crashed into a fire hydrant.

He had been shot several times and died at the scene. Another person in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries suffered in the crash.

Lucero, Trujillo, and the 16-year-old boy (who was arrested Wednesday) all face the following charges:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Three counts of aggravated robbery

Two counts crime of violence.

The 17-year-old girl faces the following charges:

First-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Two counts crime of violence.

A fifth suspect, who is a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on April 17 on:

Two counts of first-degree murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated robbery.

WRPD said they were initially led to believe that the confrontation that ended Pimental's life was the result of a meeting to sell a pair of designer pants. Detectives later determined that the meeting was actually arranged for the purposes of an "unlawful transaction." WRPD did not provide any other details about that illegal activity.