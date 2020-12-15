Man, woman arrested after man found shot to death in Denver alley

Jordan Patterson, Jr. was found shot to death in the alley near the 4400 block of North Grove Street on Dec. 7.

DENVER — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found shot to death in a Denver alley earlier this month.

Denver Police (DPD) announced Tuesday that they arrested Janel Gallegos, 24, and Andrew Abeyta, 25, for investigation of first-degree murder.

Gallegos was arrested on Dec. 11 and Abeyta was taken into custody several days later, on Dec. 14. Documents related to their arrests are sealed, according to police. A booking photo of Abeyta is not available at this time.

Both are suspects in the killing of 30-year-old Jordan Patterson, Jr., who was found shot to death in the alley near the 4400 block of North Grove Street on Dec. 7, according to the DPD.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

