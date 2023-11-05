Suspects arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 4

Rodney Jackson, 22, was killed in the May 10 shooting.

DENVER — Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting in May that left one person dead and four others injured in southeast Denver.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to an apartment complex at 9600 E. Girard Ave. on the night of May 10 after they received a call about a shooting in the area.

Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds — two men and a woman — and they were all taken to the hospital. One of the men, 22-year-old Rodney Jackson, was later pronounced dead.

Two other people got to the hospital on their own, for a total of five victims.

Investigators believe a brief fight between some of the people involved escalated into an exchange of gunfire. They identified three suspects in the case: 25-year-old Richard Kemp, 30-year-old Jasmine Marin and a juvenile male.

The suspects were taken into custody Wednesday, police said. Kemp is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Marin is being held for investigation of accessory to crime for first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. The juvenile suspect is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

