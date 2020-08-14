Lakewood police arrest 2 suspects in shooting of dog

Sean Andrews, 42, and Desiree Andrews, 40, were taken into custody Thursday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting and killing of a dog in Lakewood.

According to a release from the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), agents responded to calls of shots fired near West 12th Avenue and Teller Street on the morning of Aug. 1.

When agents arrived, LPD said, they found an adult female pit bull mix who had died of apparent gunshot wounds.

LPD said witnesses reported seeing a man and woman pull up and park near the intersection in a silver Chrysler 300. They said they saw the woman shoot the dog while the man struggled with it and held it down, according to LPD. The two immediately returned to the car and drove off, leaving the dog, LPD said.

Thursday evening, LPD arrested 42-year-old Sean Andrews and 40-year-old Desiree Andrews of Arvada for the shooting of the dog, according to the release. They were arrested at a home in the 2800 block of South Ivan Way in Denver, LPD said.

LPD said Sean Andrews was booked on suspicion of charges including aggravated cruelty to animals and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Desiree Andrews was booked on suspicion of the same two charges, as well as violation of bond conditions.

Their car has not been located, police said. It has expired Colorado temporary tag 1681668. Anyone who sees it is asked to call LPD at 303-980-7300.