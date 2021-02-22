Suspects arrested in shooting that left woman critically injured

The shooting happened late Saturday night on West Colfax Avenue at Interstate 25.

DENVER — Two suspects are being held on attempted murder charges and a third person is also in custody in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left a woman critically injured.

According to a release from the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers received a report at around 10:45 p.m. of a shooting that had happened in the westbound lanes of West Colfax Avenue at southbound Interstate 25.

Police said their investigation revealed that someone had fired shots into a vehicle, striking a woman, and took off. She sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

DPD said Sunday at around 12:15 a.m., officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. It fled from officers, police said, and a pursuit was authorized.

Officers conducted a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop the vehicle in the area of West Byers Place and South Tejon Street, according to DPD. The suspects ran off, DPD said, but they were all taken into custody after a perimeter search.

A man and a juvenile male are being held for investigation of attempted first degree murder, police said. Possible charges against the third person taken into custody are still pending, according to DPD.

Police are not releasing the name of the man who was arrested, explaining that the booking process has not been completed. DPD said it cannot provide information regarding juvenile suspects.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.